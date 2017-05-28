Coast Guard Pulls Two Adults, Two Children From Ocean

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami) – Four boaters were rescued by the Coast Guard on Sunday.
The rescue took place 25 miles east of Port Canaveral.
Coast Guard 7th District Command Center watch standers received a distress alert from a personal locating beacon at 10:30 a.m.
A Coast Guard Air Station Ocean Sentry airplane crew located an abandoned vessel approximately two hours later.
The crew then expanded their search and shortly after, located four boaters in the water.
A boat crew was directed to the location of four boaters where they were rescued.
Two adults and two children were rescued and taken to Station Port Canaveral. All boaters were wearing life jackets.
There were no reported injuries.
The cause of the incident is under investigation.