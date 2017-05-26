‘Big Bad Guy’ Jumps Into Family’s Car, Mom Drives Straight To Cops

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A quick-thinking woman saved her children from a convicted sex offender who muscled his way into her car.

The mother was pumping gas Wednesday evening at an Exxon located in the 1100 block of NW 79th Street when she was approached by a homeless man.

According to the arrest report, the woman told her daughter to get into the vehicle and lock the door. Her other three children were already inside.

Police said the man, identified as 35-year-old Adacia Douglas, called out to the daughter, asking her, “Where are you trying to go?”

The mother again told her daughter to enter the car through the rear passenger door, which she did.

The woman then entered her vehicle and was ready to drive off when the Douglas jumped into the front passenger seat.

The arrest report states Douglas began ransacking the center console of the vehicle as the woman drove.

The mother told her children to remain calm as she drove to the nearest police station.

Once they got there, the family got out of the vehicle and ran towards the police station lobby.

The kids, who were all under 13, told police they were afraid of the “big bad guy” in the car.

Two officers approached the vehicle and ordered Douglas out, but he refused.

After some time, the officers were finally able to arrest Douglas without further incident.

A check of records revealed Douglas is a sex offender.

He faces multiple charges, including false imprisonment and burglary.