UK Remains On Highest Alert, Search Intensifies For Bombing Accomplices

MANCHESTER, UK (CBSMiami) – The hunt for suspects in the deadly Manchester Arena bombing has intensified. Police fanned out across Manchester and conducted more raids overnight.

Counterintelligence officers raided and collected evidence from a barbershop in South Manchester early Friday morning. Police believe the 22-year-old suicide bomber, Salman Abedi,

One person was taken into custody but police aren’t saying how the arrest is connected to the concert hall bombing that killed 22 people. The Health Department of England says 23 of the 116 people injured in the blast remain in critical condition.

At least eight people remain in custody in Britain including Abedi’s brother while Abedi’s father and other brother are being detained in Libya.

Police believe Salman stayed in his apartment in the days leading up to the attack. His neighbors are shocked.

“I’m just amazed how one night everything is fine and the next day, all this has happened, I don’t how, I don’t know what to say, I’m speechless,” said Lewis Coatman.

As the investigation continues to unfold, British officials are once again sharing intelligence, related to the bombing, with their U.S. counterparts. Authorities briefly stopped those exchanges on Thursday after pictures of the bomb’s construction were leaked to the New York Times.

British Prime Minister Theresa May was not happy about that development.

“Intelligence that is shared between law enforcement agencies must remain secure,” she said.

In a statement, President Donald Trump called the alleged leaks ‘deeply troubling’ and vowed to prosecute those responsible ‘to the fullest extent of the law.’

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson who is in England for meetings with his British counterpart condemned the attack and said the U.S. takes responsibility for investigation leaks.

Staying strong and resilient, the people of Manchester are not letting the terror attack deter them. A half-marathon in the city center is going forward this weekend as planned.