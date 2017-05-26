Teens Face 1st Degree Murder Charge In Guard’s Death

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A pair of 15-year-olds accused of killing a security guard have been charged with first-degree murder.
Edward Lopez and Derrick Warren reportedly broke into Reny’s Auto Sales, at 228th Street and S. Dixie Highway earlier this month and had a run-in with a 79-year-old man who worked the overnight shift on the lot.
The teens reportedly demanded that he turn over keys to the cars and the dealership’s cash. When he refused, the teens allegedly beat him, stabbed him and then shot him.
The teens then ransacked the business and found a box of keys, according to police. Over the course of the next hour or so, they reportedly stole four vehicles.
Miami-Dade police were riding around in one of the stolen cars when they crashed into another vehicle in Pinecrest. Warren was and taken for treatment. Officers investigating the crash learned that the vehicle the teens were driving had been stolen. They were both taken into custody.
