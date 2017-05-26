New “Baywatch” Is Bigger, Bolder & Pretty Darn Funny

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The all new R-rated Baywatch reboot of the popular 80’s TV show is bigger, bolder and brasher than its small-screen predecessor including big belly laughs.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson takes the lead as lifeguard Mitch Buchanan, butting heads with a new recruit played by Zac Efron.

Together they uncover a drug ring led by the evil Victoria Leeds, played by Priyanka Chopra.

Standing at 6’5”, there is no competing with “The Rock’s” enormity but for Zac Efron who is 5’8,” it was all about fine tuning his own 6-pack and then some.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo asked Zac about his undeniable 6-pack and if he had to work out more than ever for this film.

“So I wanted to go for a different look, more like Bruce Lee (really cut) and he could be ‘The Rock.’ I think that’s all I could do,” said Efron.

“There’s no comparison to Zac Efron. There’s a 6-pack and then there’s Zac Efron. He was in amazing shape,” said ‘The Rock.’

For the women, being in that red bathing suit was the first challenge.

“It was pressure but I think it was cool to be chosen as I was and part of the character is physicality and getting tan and working out and that kind of thing. Although it sucked because most of the day you’re wearing a bathing suit the entire time your shooting so you can’t have a hamburger,” said actress Alexandra Daddario, who plays lifeguard Summer Quinn.

Model Kelly Rohrbach plays CJ Parker – the Pamela Anderson character. Petrillo asked Kelly if she did her own stunts.

“We did. We actually did a lot of swimming. We took swim lessons, which I loved. It was the best exercise. It was relaxing and soothing and gets the whole body toned,” said Rohrbach.

A huge part of Baywatch is those perfect-looking Baywatch slow motion runs. It’s something to behold, so Petrillo had to give it a try without the red suit. She decided she wasn’t ready for Baywatch but enjoyed trying the slow-motion run!

As for actor/comedian Jon Bass, who plays Ronnie Greenbaum, the unlikely lifeguard on the team, he said he just wanted to be near The Rock.

“He told me to call him Daddy. You just want him to carry you places. All I wanted was to be held by Dwayne,” said Bass.

For Priyanka, who was a fan of the TV show as a kid from India, she says audiences should just plan on having fun when they come to see it.

“Just come and watch a super fun summer movie and you will be laughing your head off and that’s the best part,” she said.

Baywatch is out in theaters this week.

Click here to find out what movies are playing in your area.