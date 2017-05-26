Stanton’s Long Homer Helps Marlins Beat Angels 8-5

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton homered off the retaining wall behind the center field fence, a shot estimated at 460 feet, and the Miami Marlins beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-5 on Friday night.

Stanton’s two-run homer was his 12th of the year but his first since May 8. It came during a four-run first inning.

Justin Bour hit a three-run homer, his 13th, and J.T. Realmuto had a solo homer, his fourth. All three Miami homers came on 3-2 pitches.

Christian Yelich had three doubles in three at-bats and scored twice. Stanton and Dee Gordon each had three of the Marlins’ 14 hits.

Miami (17-29) began the night tied for the worst record in the majors, and won for only the fourth time in the past 16 games. The Marlins have scored 29 runs in their past three victories.

The Angels (25-26), who began the game with a .500 record for the 11th time this season, have lost their past three games.

Angels pinch hitter Nolan Fontana homered for his first career hit in the ninth.

Dan Straily (3-3) gave up three runs in 5 1/3 innings and won his second start in a row. He departed after giving up a two-run homer to Martin Maldonado.

A.J. Ramos entered the game with two out and one on in the ninth to retire Mike Trout on a 400-foot flyout for his fifth save.

Jesse Chavez (4-6) allowed five runs in 3 2/3 innings, his shortest start of the year. His ERA rose to 5.09.

Los Angeles reliever Bud Norris consulted with a trainer and departed after throwing only three pitches in the ninth.

The Angels became the final MLB team to play at Marlins Park, which opened in 2012.

WALK BACKFIRES

Angels manager Mike Scioscia ordered a two-out intentional walk in the sixth so left-hander Jose Alvarez could face Bour, a left-handed hitter. Bour spoiled the strategy with a homer to put Miami ahead 8-3.

It was his fourth homer off a lefty this year.

ROUGH NIGHT

Marlins LF Marcell Ozuna misplayed two flyballs on the warning track. Each was scored a double, including Luis Valbuena’s run-scoring hit.

ROSTER MOVE

Before the game, the Marlins optioned RHP Drew Steckenrider to Triple-A New Orleans and reinstated RHP David Phelps from the bereavement list.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: CF Cameron Maybin was held out of the starting lineup because of a sore right knee but hopes to play Saturday. … Albert Pujols started at 1B even though he has been nursing a sore right hamstring. He looked gimpy running out a standup double in the sixth.

Marlins: CF Christian Yelich (hip) was back in the starting lineup after missing one game. … LHP Jeff Locke (left shoulder tendinitis), who has been on a rehab assignment, is on the verge of joining the rotation and making his season debut, manager Don Mattingly said. … SS Adeiny Hechavarria (left oblique) and 3B Martin Prado (right hamstring) are about 10 to 14 days from going on rehab assignments, Mattingly said.

UP NEXT

RHP J.C. Ramirez (4-3, 3.81) is scheduled to start Saturday for the Angels against RHP Vance Worley (0-1, 6.75).

