Hollywood City Attorney Charged With DUI One Step Closer To Being Out Of Job

May 26, 2017 9:26 PM By Carey Codd
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A little more than two months after he was arrested for driving drunk, the attorney for the city of Hollywood is one step closer to being out of a job.

Hollywood’s mayor confirmed to CBS4 News on Friday that longtime City Attorney Jeff Sheffel is pursuing a separation agreement with the city.

At a city commission meeting earlier this month, several commissioners asked Sheffel to resign from his job.

Sheffel said at that meeting that he believes clients should get to choose their lawyers.

Sheffel was arrested for driving drunk back in March after getting his car stuck on the Hollywood bridge.

“I know I had too much to drink,” a police report quoted Sheffel as saying at the time of the arrest.

Since then, city commissioners have been confronted with problems in the city attorney’s office.

For instance, a human resources memo states employees expressed concerns about Sheffel, who they said would berate others and use vulgar language, among other things.

If he leaves, Sheffel would receive 20 weeks of severance pay.

Commissioners will vote on the matter at a special meeting in two weeks.

