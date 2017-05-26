Feds Seeking Information From Kushner On Russia Contacts

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Federal investigators are looking into Jared Kushner’s meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the presidential transition as part of their investigation into possible collusion.

Kushner, who is President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and Senior White House Adviser, met with Kislyak in December. After that Kislyak set up a meeting with Sergey Gorkov, the head of the Russian-owned VEB Bank. Gorkov was trained by Russia’s federal security service, also known as FSB.

FBI investigators feel Kushner could be a source of information both on the specific question of Russia and any contacts and collusion with the Trump campaign. Secondarily, he could provide insights on what efforts the President took, if any, to impede the Russia investigation.

Kushner is “under scrutiny” by federal investigators which does not necessarily mean he did anything wrong. He has already agreed to work with congressional investigators looking into Russia and his attorney says he will do the same with the FBI.

The President’s son-in-law is just the latest associate of Mr. Trump’s to come under investigative scrutiny. He joins former campaign manager Paul Manafort, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, former campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page and Roger Stone, who is a longtime friend of President Trump.

The New York Times reporter earlier this week that American security officials caught senior Russians talking about how to leverage relationships with Manafort and Flynn to influence President Trump. It was the latest in a series of leaks.

CBS News has confirmed that the Trump administration has identified three leakers of classified information. They are expected to be fired when President Trump returns from his trip abroad.