Video: Burglar Walks Off With Laptops From Doctor’s Office

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami Police are hoping surveillance video will help catch a crook who stole valuable items from a doctor’s office.
On Thursday, May 18th, around 8:00 a.m., video captured the male suspect enter the Miami Back and Neck Specialist office at 2800 Biscayne Blvd.
“Once inside, the suspect entered several classrooms within the office and stole two apple laptop computers and a mini computer tablet,” said police.
He’s believed to be between 40-45 years of age and weighs 180 pounds.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Burglary Unit at (305) 603-6030. Those with information that wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477), visit http://www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip” or Send a text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.