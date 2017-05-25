President Trump’s Son-In-Law Under Scrutiny In FBI’s Russia investigation

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Washington (CBSMiami) – CBS News can confirm that President Donald Trump’s son-in-law is under scrutiny in the FBI’s Russia investigation.

Jared Kushner, a senior White House aide and Ivanka Trump’s husband, is under a spotlight for meetings held in December with Russia’s ambassador and a banker from Moscow.

The Washington Post reported a week ago that a senior aide to the president was a person of interest in the Russia investigation. A New York Magazine reporter later confirmed that aide was Kushner.

@NickFalacci @ericgeller @MiekeEoyang It's jared Kushner have confirmed this with four people. I'm not speculating — Yashar Ali (@yashar) May 19, 2017

The FBI is investigating to figure out if the Russians meddled in the 2016 election, and whether there was cooperation between the Russians and the Trump campaign.

Kushner’s lawyer says Kushner is happy to cooperate with any Russia investigation.

Related: Trump’s Longtime Attorney To Aid President In Russia Probe

The news comes a day after it was reported Attorney General Jeff Sessions failed to disclose Russia meetings and other foreign contacts on his security clearance application.

The last time that was made public, Sessions had to recuse himself from the Justice Department’s Russia investigation.

The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to lead the investigation.

Mueller’s broad mandate gives him not only oversight of Russian interference but also of “any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation.”