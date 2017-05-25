In The Recruiting Huddle: Karon Johnson – North Miami

May 25, 2017 2:03 PM By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Karon Johnson

POSITION: QB

SCHOOL: North Miami

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 5-11

WEIGHT: 163

SCOUTING: There is no getting around the fact that the Pioneers are loaded with young playmakers on both sides of the ball. This is one of those emerging stars – who has a chance to be special. His arm strength, ability to run and learning from some of the top offensive coaches around, will certainly keep him in the conversation. Because he didn’t get the chance to see extensive playing time a year, there was definitely a need to have a spring where learning would be a huge part of it. During the summer and into his junior year, this is going to be a quarterback in the class who will pick up plenty of steam. Solid football player.

