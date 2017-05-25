Clearwater Cop Fired For Using Excessive Force On Teen

May 25, 2017 12:32 PM
Filed Under: Clearwater Police, Excessive Force

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) – A Clearwater police officer was fired for slamming a 13-year-old boy to the ground.

An internal review found Officer Michael Leonardo, 33, used excessive force on the teen who had been involved in a fight at a youth shelter.

Clearwater police Chief Dan Slaughter told reporters that Leonardo made mistakes that “cannot be overlooked” when he responded to the call on April 2nd.

Surveillance video shows Leonardo grab the teen across the chest and slam him face-first onto a sidewalk outside the shelter. The boy chipped a tooth and had scratches on his face.

Leonardo told investigators he thought the boy was trying to escape. The boy said he tripped on his shoe, which could have come across as resisting the officer.

Two backup officers were given training and counseling for conduct after the takedown.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose
Mother's Day Is Right Around The Corner

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch