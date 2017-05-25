Fmr. President Obama ‘Heartbroken’ Over Manchester Attack

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MANCHESTER, England (CBSMiami) – Former President Barack Obama says he is “heartbroken” over the terror attack in Manchester.

He talked about the bombing during a forum in Berlin, Germany marking the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation.

“The world is a very complicated place. When we can see the terrible violence that took place just recently in Manchester. And we had a chance backstage to send a message to the people of Manchester about how heartbroken we are by the loss of life and to grieve with the families.”

The former commander in chief also took a thinly-veiled swipe at his successor.

He said “we can’t hide behind walls” during conflicts and crisis.

Prime Minister Theresa May said that she would be sure to discuss this with President Donald Trump while the two attend a NATO summit in Brussels.

“I will make clear to President Trump that intelligence that is shared between our law enforcement agencies must remain secure,” she said.

Investigators are now working to determine if suspected bomber, Salman Abedi, was part of a much wider terror network. They also want to figure out who constructed the bomb that killed 22 people as they were leaving an Ariana Grande concert.

Grande was scheduled to perform in London on Thursday and Friday. Her management team announced she’s suspended her tour for the time being. They issued a statement on her behalf which said, in part, “Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together.”