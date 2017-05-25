WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Olympic Champion Aly Raisman Accuses TSA Agent Of Making ‘Sexist’ Comments

May 25, 2017 5:21 PM
Filed Under: Aly Raisman, Body Shaming, TSA

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is accusing a pair of TSA agents of making unprofessional comments about her appearance.

Raisman tweeted about her encounter with a male and female TSA agent.

Raisman, a winner of six Olympic medals, has been an advocate for positive body image and anti-bullying campaigns.

She continued to vent her frustration at the stares and comments about her figure.

The three-time gold medalist called the incident “rude,” “uncomfortable” and “sexist.”

Raisman slammed the male TSA agent for his alleged body shaming remarks.

Shortly after her tweets, TSA officials apologized to her on Twitter.

