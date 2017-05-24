Texas Woman Dies While Snorkeling Off Key Largo

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
KEY LARGO (CBSMiami/NSF) – A woman visiting from Austin, Texas died while snorkeling off Key Largo.
Cheri Crozier, 58, and her husband were on a snorkeling trip Tuesday afternoon on board the vessel Encounter, out of John Pennekamp State Park. He said she began having issues about 1:15 p.m., so they moved to more shallow water, about three to five feet deep. She told him she wanted to return to the boat.
As they tried to return to the boat, she began to have difficulty swimming so they yelled for help. Employees on the boat threw them a rope and towed her back to the boat.
Once on board, she became unconscious and unresponsive, then stopped breathing. A doctor who was on board began to perform CPR as the boat returned to shore. Crozier was taken to Mariner’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead.