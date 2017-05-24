Same Sex Couple Says Southwest Air Discriminated Against Them

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NAPLES (CBSMiami/AP) – A Naples couple says Southwest Airlines discriminated against them when they tried to board a flight in Buffalo, New York.
Grant Morse said he was traveling with his husband, their three children, and a grandparent when they were stopped in the family boarding area by a gate agent who said the area was for family’s only
Morse says he and Sam Ballachino told the agent they were with their twin 3-year-old boys and 5-year-old daughter. He says the agent eventually told them the children could board with one adult. They were forced to wait until everyone else boarded the plane and didn’t sit together as planned.
In an emailed statement Southwest said the boarding area conversation was not discriminatory.
