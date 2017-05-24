Volquez Outdueled By Gray, Marlins Lose 4-1 To A’s

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Sonny Gray wanted to lighten the mood in the Athletics’ clubhouse before the game so he lit a few candles in an adjacent locker, lowered the lights and had peaceful, pan-flute music piped into the overhead speakers.

Then the Oakland ace went out and put the Miami Marlins’ offense to sleep with his best outing in two years.

Gray struck out a season-high 11 over seven innings, Khris Davis homered and the A’s beat the Marlins 4-1 on Wednesday.

“We were just getting everybody nice and relaxed,” Gray said of his pregame routine. “It was a good way to start the day. If we’re going to put this thing together here . we’re going to have to get everyone together and that’s just a little way to do that.”

Jed Lowrie matched his career high with four hits including two doubles, and Matt Joyce reached base three times and scored to help the A’s earn a split of the two-game interleague series.

Gray (2-1) was dominant while earning his second straight win. The right-hander, who began the season on the disabled list because of a strained lat, retired the first nine batters, struck out the side twice and pitched out of a pair of jams to strand runners at third. Gray walked one and allowed three hits.

The 11 strikeout were one shy of Gray’s career-best.

“That’s what the really good ones do,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “They have a level and they have another level when they need it. We saw everything that makes him who he is today.”

Ryan Madson pitched the eighth and Santiago Casilla got the last three outs for his seventh save, getting Tyler Moore to foul out with two runners on base to end the game.

Edinson Volquez (0-7) allowed three runs over six innings and tied the Marlins franchise record for most consecutive losses to open a season. The 33-year-old right-hander has dropped eight straight decisions overall dating to 2016, the longest drought of his career.

“When I signed on here I was hoping to be better than what I am right now,” Volquez said. “The longer I’m pitching the way I did tonight, I’m good with it. I think I threw the ball pretty good today. One mistake. I threw a fastball to Davis and the ball keeps going.”

The A’s won despite three errors. They have 46 this season, most in the majors.

Dee Gordon singled and scored Miami’s lone run.

LOWRIE WARMING UP

Lowrie doubled and scored on Davis’ 14th home run of the season, a two-out opposite field shot off Volquez. Lowrie added an RBI double in the fifth then singled in Adam Rosales in the seventh. It was Lowrie’s team-leading 16th multi-hit game of the season and extended his modest hitting streak to six games. “Really consistent the whole year,” Melvin said of Lowrie, who went 13 for 25 on the homestand. “Physically he feels better than he ever has. Durability-wise he’s been out there more. I consistently talk to him about DH, but no, he wants to play.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: LF Christian Yelich did not play and is day to day after suffering a right hip flexor injury during Tuesday’s win.

Athletics: 1B Yonder Alonso wore a protective wrap around his right wrist and was held out of the lineup after getting hit by a pitch. Melvin expects Alonso to be in the lineup Friday in New York. . RHP Jesse Hahn, who left his start Tuesday with a triceps strain, underwent an MRI test but results were unknown . LHP Sean Doolittle (left shoulder strain) will throw live batting practice Saturday in extended spring training in Arizona. . RHP Bobby Wahl was placed on the 10-day disabled list with soreness in his shoulder and biceps tendinitis. RHP Zach Neal was called up from Triple-A Nashville.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Dan Straily (2-3) faces the Los Angeles Angels for only the second time in his career Friday in Miami. Straily has failed to make it past the fifth inning in seven of his nine starts this season.

Athletics: RHP Kendall Graveman (2-2) pitches against the Yankees on Friday when Oakland begins a three-game series in New York. Kendall is winless in five starts since coming off the disabled list.

