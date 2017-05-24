SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook
PLAYER: Jamari Sweet
POSITION: WR
SCHOOL: Plantation
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 5-10
WEIGHT: 180
SCOUTING: In a region where receivers are produced at amazing rate, there are many – each year – who are overlooked and under-valued by many. But despite coaching change and offensive philosophies, here is one of those quality football prospects who has managed to attract the attention of college coaches. A gifted pass catcher who has speed and the ability to turn a short pass into a long play. Plenty of college coaches we spoke to were impressed at his ability to play the game – and not only rely on his athletic ability. Here is yet another of the many elite receivers to keep an eye on – under veteran head coach Steve Davis.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6088165/jamari-sweet