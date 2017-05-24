In The Recruiting Huddle: Jamari Sweet – Plantation

May 24, 2017 10:48 AM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: In The Huddle, Jamari Sweet, Larry Blustein, Plantation, SFHSSports

PLAYER: Jamari Sweet

POSITION: WR

SCHOOL: Plantation

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-10

WEIGHT: 180

SCOUTING: In a region where receivers are produced at amazing rate, there are many – each year – who are overlooked and under-valued by many. But despite coaching change and offensive philosophies, here is one of those quality football prospects who has managed to attract the attention of college coaches. A gifted pass catcher who has speed and the ability to turn a short pass into a long play. Plenty of college coaches we spoke to were impressed at his ability to play the game – and not only rely on his athletic ability. Here is yet another of the many elite receivers to keep an eye on – under veteran head coach Steve Davis.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6088165/jamari-sweet

