Dolphins Players Emphasize Hard Work On Day 2 Of OTAs

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins were back on the practice field Wednesday as OTA workouts continued.

Fresh off a surprising 10-win season, expectations around the Dolphins facility are high that the team can continue on their ascending success path in 2017.

Miami has been providing four players to the media following each day of OTAs.

Wednesday saw wide receiver Kenny Stills, tight ends Anthony Fasano and Julius Thomas, and cornerback Byron Maxwell make their way to the podium.

Here are the quotes that stood out:

KENNY STILLS

“We’re trying to move on from last year and just build on what we did. I think we’re in a great place. We’re just going to continue to come to work every day and try to put good practices together.”

ANTHONY FASANO

“Just coming in March – the end March – when Ryan (Tannehill) would just organize a couple voluntary throwing (sessions) over at Nova. Everyone – most everyone – came. The willingness to work, encouragement and the quick pace and everyone was on the same page pretty quickly. (From) where I’ve been, that really doesn’t happen in March, so that was encouraging.”

BYRON MAXWELL

“For my experience personally, I know when you have a deep d-line, that’s the stuff championships are made of. I was very happy. I was very pleased with the draft. We got depth. That’s the most important thing, keeping those guys fresh. If we keep rolling them in then I don’t have to cover too long.”

KENNY STILLS

“Just being able to play fast. I think that’s one of the biggest things (Head) Coach (Adam) Gase stresses with us is going out there and flying around. The fact that we know our responsibility, we know our job (and) we’re more comfortable out there, we can fly around and play this game at a high speed, high tempo.”

JULIUS THOMAS

“Every play, there’s going to be something that you don’t expect. Early on in this league, I was taught when you get to the line (of scrimmage), prepare for the worst situation, and that’s probably helped me out more than anything else as far as pre-snap. I think that’s one of the most underrated parts of the game is seeing what’s happening before the snap. It’s great for quarterbacks but it’s great for every other position too. I just try to apply the things that I’m able to get from other people and pay attention the best I can in the meetings, and then try to go utilize that on the field.”

ANTHONY FASANO ON RYAN TANNEHILL

“Well, even as a rookie, I thought he was very poised and had great leadership qualities. (He’s a) smart, athletic player but that’s just grown. I think he’s vocal. He’s definitely the team leader. Everyone knows it. He commands it in the meeting rooms and in the huddle. I think it’s just the natural progression for him. It’s turned out well.”

JULIUS THOMAS

“I think this is the best I’ve ever felt. When I was younger, somebody told me that the hardest part about playing when you get older is getting your body right and the game slows down. I’m kind of in that sweet spot where the body still feels good and the game is slowing down. So I’m really looking forward to this year – Year 7 – so that’s going to be an exciting time for me.”

BYRON MAXWELL

“I’m just looking forward to the team, really; me also, but just the team, just getting started and what we can do and what we accomplished last year. It’s a new season but we have a lot of guys coming back. Like you said, a lot of continuity. So it’s just being able to put that into experience and everyone you got. The sky’s the limit. We obviously have to work hard. We’re going to that regardless. So the sky’s the limit, if we stay injury-free. We’ll see.”

JULIUS THOMAS ON DEVELOPING CHEMISTRY WITH RYAN TANNEHILL

“Time. There’s no other way. Sometimes we have some of the smartest football people in the world in the NFL, but there’s no way to get around hard work and time. It’s not going to happen this week. It’s not going to happen by the end of OTAs. It’s going to take rep after rep after rep and we’ll get there.”