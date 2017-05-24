“Joker” Accused Of Waving Gun at Cars

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – No need for The Batman, we’ve got the Joker in custody.

A man who must have a real thing for the comic and movie nemesis of the Dark Knight was picked up by the cops Tuesday in southwest Miami-Dade.

Just after 6:30 p.m., police received reports of a man with facial tattoos and green hair pointing a gun at passing cars in the area of SW 104th Street and Hammocks Boulevard.

When an officer arrived he spotted 29-year-old Lawrence Sullivan, who pretty much fit the description, was walking out the front gates of a nearby apartment complex.

The officer questioned Sullivan while conducting a pat-down. He reportedly found a Smith & Wesson .380 in one of Sullivan’s pockets and placed him under arrest.

Sullivan was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Sullivan, whose distinctive green hair is reminiscent of Jaren Leto’s Joker in Suicide Squad, mixes and matches his representations of various Jokers on his face.

On each of his cheeks, he has a tattoo that looks as if his mouth has been split ear to ear and then stitched back together. The tattoo is similar to the imagery in the The Dark Knight, where the late Heath Ledger portrayed the Joker.

The word “Joker” is scrawled on the right side of Sullivan’s forehead while the left side has a tattoo of The Batman logo with the words “F**K Batman” on the wings and dagger piercing the bat’s heart.

The comic book Joker’s signature “Ha, Ha, Ha” is tattooed below his right eye.

And if that was not enough, there’s a “6,6,6” and an upside down cross tattooed just in front of his right ear

Sullivan appeared before a judge on Wednesday who set bond at $5,000. No word on if Harley Quinn was arranging bail.