After Successful First Try, Pro Bowl Returning To Orlando In 2018

May 24, 2017 1:31 PM
ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — The NFL’s top players will again be going to theme parks instead of beaches.

The Pro Bowl will return to Orlando in 2018 for the second straight year.

Orlando will host the Pro Bowl on Jan. 28, 2018, at 3 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN and ABC, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Last season, the NFL played its all-star game in Orlando for the first time in front of a near-sellout crowd at Camping World Stadium.

The NFL has a two-year deal with an option for a third year to play the Pro Bowl in Orlando.

The 2018 game will feature the AFC vs. NFC format, which returned last season.

