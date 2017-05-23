Police: Man Caught On Surveillance Robbing Elderly Women In Pompano Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – The search is on for one man who police said is robbing elderly women at their own homes in Pompano Beach.

Surveillance video captured the bad guy in action, following an 86-year-old woman into an elevator at her condominium.

Investigators said the man followed the victim to her floor then ripped a Walgreen’s bag from her arm and ran off.

“You don’t do things like that, especially to people my age,” she said.

The victim spoke to us if we promised to conceal her identity.

She said the thief got away with only some books and magazines.

“He thought he was getting something and he didn’t. I thought, ‘Ha, ha. Jerk,” he said.

He got more at the home of another Pompano Beach victim just the day before.

This woman also asked us to hide her identity.

She showed us her injuries — bruises on her knees and a broken clavicle from her encounter with the thief at her front door.

“I was just getting ready to open the door when he came up behind me and yelled, ‘Give me your purse!’ And then he pulled me and this all happened in one second. I went down on the pavers out front,” she explained.

She wants him caught.

“It may stop him from doing this to anybody else. This is horrible,” she said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office believes the bad guy wore the exact same clothes in each robbery — an orange shirt with a broad white stripe and shorts.

If you know who this thief is, contact Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.