Plea Deal Close For Man Accused In Aventura Jewish Center Bomb Plot

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Prosecutors and a defense attorney are close to agreeing to terms of a plea deal for a man who is accused of plotting to bomb a synagogue and Jewish school in Aventura.
James Medina’s attorney said in court papers filed Tuesday that negotiations with prosecutors on a proposed guilty plea are nearly complete. Medina previously pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction and to damage religious property.
The FBI says Medina, 41, plotted with an undercover informant to bomb the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center in April 2016 during Passover. Medina was arrested after the informant provided him with a real-looking dummy bomb.
FBI recordings show Medina allegedly supported the Islamic State group and claimed an obligation to attack Jews in the U.S.
