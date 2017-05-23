Former Hurricanes, NFL Star Cortez Kennedy Dies At Age 48

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of the NFL’s premiere pass-rushing defenders has passed away.

Orlando Police has confirmed that former University of Miami and NFL superstar Cortez Kennedy died on Tuesday.

He was 48 years old.

Kennedy played for the Hurricanes in 1988 and 1989, earning All-American honors in his final year with the school before moving on to the NFL.

Seattle took Kennedy with the third overall pick in the 1990 NFL Draft and he did not disappoint, racking up 58 sacks during his 11-year career.

An eight time Pro Bowl selection, Kennedy was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

He was inducted into the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame in 2004.

Other honors include being named the 1992 Defensive Player of the Year and a selection to the 1990s All-Decade Team.

With the Hurricanes, Kennedy made 114 tackles in just 22 games, including 8.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss.