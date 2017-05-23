Boating Accident Off The Coast Of Hollywood

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Two people were pulled from the water after boating accident near the Hollywood coast.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue is helping the city of Hollywood with a boating accident which happened Tuesday afternoon.
Fire Rescue officials say multiple people were in the water.
It is unclear how many people were injured.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information.