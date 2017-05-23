Even On Day 1 Of OTAs Dolphins Players Feel They Have Unfinished Business

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The 2017 Miami Dolphins took the field for the first time on Tuesday afternoon at the team’s practice facility.

The voluntary Organized Team Activities are the first opportunity for rookies and veterans to get on the field together in front of the coaching staff.

It gives coaches an opportunity to see who worked hard during the offseason and who may not have.

Following Tuesday’s practice, four Dolphins players spoke to the media. Here are some of their key quotes.

NDAMUKONG SUH

“For me personally, I’m definitely sick and tired of making it to the playoffs and not going further. And I think everybody feels that particular way. Having a good conversation with the head man, with my time away and my time here, it’s a good feeling to feel that guys weren’t satisfied with where we were at. It’s exciting, for my vantage point, to see hunger still, because that was not okay the way we finished, especially the last two games of our season.”

JAY AJAYI

“One of the focuses for the running back room – specifically myself – is being better without the ball this year. That comes along with the fakes, running routes, knowing the details, catching the ball and so that’s what we’ve been working on – I’ve been working on – this offseason and it’s been really good.”

LAWRENCE TIMMONS

“I played every position in Pittsburgh so I’m used to being interchangeable. I’m like a fixer.”

JERMON BUSHROD

“I just knew going into this offseason, I felt a lot better than I did the last two or three (offseasons). So physically I was in a better place, mentally I was in a better place, and I wasn’t ready to hang it up. I was inspired. I was excited about some of the things we did last year. So let’s give it another ride. When you get older, in your 30s, and after your 10th year, you start evaluating yourself year by year, and I felt good. I felt like it was the right thing to do. My family felt like it was the right thing to do. So we’re here now.”

JAY AJAYI ON RYAN TANNEHILL

“Yes. He’s determined. For him, personally knowing that he’s a competitor and him not being able to be out there to finish the season for us, it feels like he has something to prove this offseason and he’s really working hard out there. It’s been really great to be out there throwing and catching the ball with him. So I think he’s going to have a great year for us.”

NDAMUKONG SUH

“I put a lot of it on myself, in regards to your question about the run defense. I’m supposed to be the anchor and plan to be the anchor and continue to be that way. One, I think it starts with us upfront, without question, especially with how the defense is set up. From the first year, obviously there was a learning adjustment and time and plays and figuring out how we all wanted to fit in. And then last year, I think we understood where we needed to be; but it just came down to execution. So I think as we move forward, especially coming into these OTAs in particular, and obviously having the same, similar defense under (Defensive Coordinator) Matt Burke. (He is) somebody that this will be my sixth year with him – four years in Detroit and obviously, last year (in Miami). I think there’s going to be consistency there. So I think it’ll be easier for guys to understand where they need to be, where they need to fit, the techniques need to become obviously a lot more sound, and then execution.”

JERMON BUSHROD ON MIKE POUNCEY

“He looks good. He’s very positive right now. Everything’s going … headed in the right direction. He’s doing whatever he has to do to make sure that he can go for us when needed. That’s what we want. I want to see him out there. I know he’s dying to get out there with us right now because that’s just the type of competitor he is. That’s how I am. He has to take the necessary steps for him to make sure that we’re good to go when it’s the time, when it’s really time to go.”

LAWRENCE TIMMONS

“I just like to have fun out there. I’m a linebacker. I do what linebackers do. I socialize with the first level and the third level. I just keep it real simple out there.”