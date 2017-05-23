At Least 1 Dead After Car Slams Into Gas Pump & Catches Fire In Dania Beach

May 23, 2017 10:52 PM By Oralia Ortega
Filed Under: Crash, Oralia Ortega, Street Racing

DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) – At least one person is dead in Dania Beach Tuesday night after a car slammed into a gas station pump and caught fire.

Neighbors report two cars were racing on 7th, approaching Federal from the south.

A witness estimates the cars were traveling 70 mph plus.

One of the drivers lost control and entered through bushes on southeast corner of the gas station.

The witness said the car struck the gas island at a very high speed.

He also told CBS4’s Carey Codd the fire was too hot to approach and pull out the driver.

