Best Memorial Day Events In Miami

Whether out of work or out of school for Memorial Day, there is plenty to do and celebrate in the Miami area. From concerts to ceremonies to museum exhibit openings, there is something for everyone and all ages this holiday to do. All five events are under an hour drive and a great way to spend Memorial Day. Don’t forget in all the fun and festivities to pay tribute & honor our fallen heroes!

Bayfront Park

301 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

(305) 438-9488

www.bestofthebestconcert.com

On Sunday, May 28, 2017, the 11th Annual Best of the Best Music Fest will take place from 2 p.m. to midnight in Bayfront Park with an after party that will go well into the Memorial Day early morning hours. It will showcase many musicians including Mavado Gully, Aidonia, Kohshens and many more. Ticket prices range from $49 for general admission to $135 for VIP admission. Kids under 12 are free with an adult ticket. For more information and updates, be sure to follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Museum of Discovery and Science

401 S.W. 2nd St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

(954) 467-6637

With schools being closed on Memorial Day it’s a great day to drive over to the Museum of Discovery & Science to partake in their Birds of Paradise Weekend that runs Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29, 2017 from noon until 4 p.m. The exhibit will run until Labor Day but the opening weekend will include many fun family friendly activities. Some features of the opening weekend include crafts like making a recyclable bird feeder or Bird of Paradise sun catcher, watching The Great Migration Challenge in the Keller Science Theater (showings at 1:30 p.m.) and the Bird Call Competition (which takes place at 3:30 p.m. in the Keller Science Theater). For the latest updates on the event and more details find them on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Flamingo Gardens

3750 S. Flamingo Road

Davie, FL 33330

(954) 473-2955

The annual Memorial Day Kidz Fest is always a hit with families in Miami. It includes tons of fun from rides, games, crafts, live music, and much more. This year’s will be even more special as it’s the opening weekend of the Lost World Dinosaurs exhibit. Click here to learn more about the exhibit. Admission prices to Flamingo Gardens are $19.95 for adults (ages 12 & up), $12.95 for children (ages 3-11) and free for ages 2 & under. Don’t forget to follow them on Facebook and Twitter for additional information and updates.

Boca Raton Cemetery

451 S.W. 4th Ave.

Boca Raton, FL 33432

(561) 367-7073

For those looking for a more traditional Memorial Day event, be sure to check out the Memorial Day Ceremony at the Boca Raton Cemetery. It will pay tribute to all military personnel that have died in the line of service to the USA. There will be music by Ft. Lauderdale Highlanders and the Boca Raton Community High School band. The event will also feature drills by Boca Raton Community High School NJROTC and the Boca Raton Police & Fire Honor Guard. It is a free event, open to the public and will run from 9 to 10 a.m.

Mizner Park Amphitheater

590 Plaza Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432

(561) 367-7076

Featuring the New Gardens Band, Indian River Pops & Robert Sharon Chorale, this Memorial Day Concert is a fun way to end the day. The concert will feature patriotic music and start at 7 p.m. It is open to the public and a free event. Here will be food vendors on-site which all food purchases will cost a fee.

By Suzy Fielders