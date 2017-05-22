Video Captures Surfside Police Taser Suspected Bike Thief Running Away

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SURFSIDE (CBSMiami) – Surfside police chased down a suspected bike thief in handcuffs, finally bringing him down with a Taser – and it was all caught on camera.

There is a lesson here: never run away from the Surfside cops, especially when you are handcuffed

When you kiss the pavement face first the results are not pretty, just ask 26-year-old Carlos Sierra.

“Known homeless man with an extensive criminal history, burglary and theft,” Sgt. Marian Cruz.

It all started early Saturday morning when Surfside police got a call saying someone is stealing bike in a condo parking garage located at 95th and Collins.

Two officers arrived and caught the suspect red handed.

On camera you see the bike go down and the suspect hit the garage floor.

The officers approached with their Tasers drawn. They cuff Sierra and eventually allowed him to get up. They take him to a waiting patrol car.

“They did everything by the book.”

But sierra was not playing by the book. Handcuffed, he bolts out into busy Collins Avenue, even though it was filled with early morning traffic. Officers were in hot pursuit and he didn’t get far.

“I do not know what he thought he was going to get away, already in handcuff. So I think he just took a leap of faith,” Cruz said.

It was a leap of faith that landed him face first in the middle of the avenue.

Sierra is facing charges of burglary, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.