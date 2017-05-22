Seniors Beam With Accomplishment On Academic Signing Day

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a senior class that’s proving that you don’t have to come from the perfect family or live in a certain neighborhood to succeed in school.

All 39 of iPrep Academy’s seniors have done something that’s earned them bragging rights in Miami.

“I am pleased to say that 100% of the students in the class of 2017 have been accepted into four-year colleges and universities,” announced Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

Carvalho says the academy is a true model of how schools can succeed with a non-traditional atmosphere.

“There are no bells, no mandated seat time, they can progress at their own rate. The teachers are actually here to support them,” he said.

One student credited the school’s non-traditional system with helping him to succeed. Sterling Alic is a senior who was accepted into Harvard, Princeton, MIT, and Columbia but he turned those schools down.

“I’m planning to go to Stanford University and major in computer science and or physics and I’m really interested in quantum computing.” said Alic.

He added that iPrep’s out of the box approach to learning definitely played a factor in his success, but his family also pushed him to excellence.

“My family is definitely my anchor, my dad especially. He was very big on education growing up. He wasn’t able to go to high school,” said Alic.

