Pres. Trump In Israel After Pressing For Unity In Saudi Arabia

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – On his second stop of his first international trip as Commander in Chief, President Donald Trump touched down in Tel Aviv Monday morning and received a warm welcome from Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

President Trump will spend two days in the region meeting with Israeli and Palestinians leaders in an effort to renew the chance for peace in the Middle East.

I have come to this sacred and ancient land to reaffirm the unbreakable bond between the United States and the state of Israel,” Trump said during a speech.

Mr. Trump will meet separately with Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during his two-day visit to the region.

Thousands of Israeli police officers, including border patrols and counter-terrorism units, are deployed across Israel to protect the President.

While in Israel, the President is expected to visit several holy sites including the Western Wall, the holiest prayer site for Jewish people, and the Church of the Holy Sepulcher where its believed Jesus was buried and resurrected.

Mr. Trump spent the weekend in Saudi Arabia where he inked a $110 billion arms deal with the nation and urged a summit of Muslim leaders from 50 nations to join the global fight against terrorism.

President Trump used his speech on Sunday to press Muslim leaders to join the global coalition against terrorism.

“A better future is only possible if your nations drive out the terrorists and drive out the extremists. Drive them out,” he said.

Speaking in the Saudi Arabian capital, the President steered clear of using the words ‘radical Islamic terrorism’ during the address, opting instead for a message of unity.

“America is prepared to stand with you – in pursuit of shared interests and common security,” said Trump.

During his visit, the President made no public mention of Saudi Arabia’s treatment of women and political opponents. That’s has raised concerns that he’s setting aside human rights as a principal foreign policy.