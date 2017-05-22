City Officials ‘Trying To Change The Narrative’ Of Memorial Day Weekend On Miami Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Every year hip hop takes over South Beach for Urban Beach Week. But this year they’ll have to make room – they’ve got company.

Aside from Urban Beach Week, the World OutGames and a human rights conference will be here along with the inaugural National Salute to America’s Heroes – the air and sea show.

“We’re trying to change the narrative for this weekend. This is Memorial Day weekend. Memorial Day is about honoring the men and women who have given their lives for this country, and so we want to bring that back into the weekend,” said Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy Morales.

With military jets flying overheard, thousands of LGBT athletes competing and supporters on the streets, the beach is going to be packed.

Collins Avenue will run one way. Traffic will be heavy and getting around won’t be easy, which is why Miami Beach officials are urging locals to make a weekend of it.

“Come early, stay on the beach, have a front row seat. Our locals who sometimes leave for Memorial Day weekend, you know, we’re encouraging you to stay at the hotels,” said Morales.

Tourist Brittany Hanson is heading back to Chicago before the crowds pour in. She’s heard stories from previous years.

“I’m not going to be here. I chose not to come for that particular weekend,” she said.

Tourism officials are hoping to change minds by expanding the choices for visitors.

“We want the image of Memorial Day weekend to be any one of any age is welcome to come and have a good time and we’ll have a good time. This is the beginning of that process,” said Morales.

Tourism officials hope families and visitors will enjoy the beaches during the day, and successfully co-exist with those looking for night life fun on what’s being billed as one big weekend.

“All the locals and meeting everyone from around the world, especially for the OutGames here in Miami. It’s going to be epic,” said local Noel Guillen.