'Backpack Kid' Steals Show During Katy Perry 'SNL' Gig

May 22, 2017 9:19 AM
Filed Under: Backpack Kid, Entertainment, Katy Perry, SNL

NEW YORK (AP) — A teen Instagram dancing sensation has gone from online to on-air after Katy Perry invited him to show off his moves during her “Saturday Night Live” performance this weekend.

Fifteen-year-old Russell Horning took the “SNL” stage during Perry’s performance of her new single “Swish Swish.” He wore his trademark backpack and did his signature move of quickly swaying his hands around his waist.

The “backpack kid” became a hit on Twitter.

The Lawrenceville, Georgia, teen tells USA Today the collaboration came about after Perry noticed him on Instagram.

But it looks like Horning wasn’t too impressed with Perry’s dancing. His caption on a video of her trying to imitate his moves backstage at “SNL” read: “When your mom tries to look cool.”

When your mom tries to look cool @katyperry

A post shared by Russell Got Barzz/15yo (@i_got_barzz) on

