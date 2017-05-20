Trump Says Saudi Arabia Deal Will Create ‘Jobs, Jobs, Jobs’

May 20, 2017 1:37 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Economy, Iran, Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (CBSMiami/AP) — President Donald Trump called the first day of his maiden international trip “tremendous.”

The president was largely kept away from reporters during a busy day of meetings and ceremonies in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. But late in the day, he said deals the U.S. government and private sector reached would lead to “tremendous investments” in the United States.

He says the deals will also create “jobs, jobs, jobs.”

Trump and Saudi King Salman also signed a series of agreements cementing their countries’ military partnerships, including tanks, combat ships, missile defense systems, radar and communications, and cybersecurity technology.

The two leaders signed a joint vision agreement Saturday at the Saudi Royal Court and sealed it with a handshake. The agreements also include a military sales deal of about $110 billion, effective immediately, plus another $350 billion over the next 10 years.

The package of defense equipment and services are aimed to boost security in the Arab Gulf region in the face of Iranian aggression.

It is also meant to bolster the kingdom’s ability to contribute to counter-terrorism operations across the region, “reducing the burden on the U.S. military to conduct those operations.”

