Nathan’s Recalling Tons Of Hot Dogs Due To Metal

May 20, 2017 4:51 PM
Food Recall

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Before you fire up the grill for Memorial Day Weekend, make sure to check what brand of hot dog you plan on cooking.

John Morrell and Co. is recalling more than 100 tons of ready-to-eat hot dog products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

The products in question were produced on January 26, 2017 and include:

  • 14 oz. sealed film packages containing “Nathan’s Skinless 8 Beef Franks,” with a Use By date of Aug. 19, 2017.
  • 16 oz. sealed film packages containing “Curtis Beef Master Beef Franks,” with a Use By date of June 15, 2017.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 296” on the side of the package. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the establishment received three complaints of metal objects in the beef frank product packages. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injury due to consumption of these products.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call 1-877-933-4625.

