7 Sentenced In String Of Violent Armed Robberies

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Seven people have been sentenced to federal prison for a string of violent armed robberies in South Florida.
A U.S. Attorney’s Office news release says 24-year-old Andrew Nelson was sentenced Tuesday to more than 138 years in prison. He was convicted in January of multiple robbery and firearms charges.
Six co-conspirators were sentenced to varying prison terms following their guilty pleas, including Steven Stafford, 18, of Miami, who was sentenced to 20 years; Anthony Stuckey, 19, of Miami, was sentenced to 32 years; Jarvis Robinson, 25, of Miami, was sentenced to 32 years; Leon Pearson, 27, of Miami, was sentenced to 36 months, and Terril Kinchen, 25, of Miami, was sentenced to 35 years, in prison. Torrence Lawton, 19, of Miami, was charged in a separate indictment and plead guilty to using a firearm in two armed robberies, which he committed with members of the conspiracy. Lawton was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Court records show in 2006, the group began robbing civilians, businesses, a bank and drug traffickers in Miami-Dade County. Nelson and the others would shoot at victims and sell the narcotics they stole from other drug dealers.
After their arrest, members of the grouped used jailhouse telephone calls to plan crimes, collect debts and arrange an attack on state prosecution witnesses.