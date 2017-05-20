1 Killed, Another Wounded During Latin Cafeteria Shooting

May 20, 2017 1:06 PM
Filed Under: Miami Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — One person has died and another was hospitalized after shots were fired inside a Miami restaurant.

Police are now looking for the gunman, who fled.

It happened early Saturday afternoon at the Latin Cafeteria Restaurant at 7360 S.W. 24th Street.

Officials haven’t revealed any details other than one victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Another was air-lifted to Kendall Regional Hospital as a trauma alert.

Miami-Dade Police are investigating.

