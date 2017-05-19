Rats Force Ft. Lauderdale’s Homeless To Clear Out Of Stranahan Park

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — A section of Ft. Lauderdale’s homeless population will be looking for a new resting spot following a month-long closure of Stranahan Park.

Dozens lined up Friday to get vouchers for bus passes to leave the area. Others gathered their belongings awaiting word on whether or not they’ll be given a hotel room provided by the city for a few days.

The situation unfolded after city officials said they received a notice of violation from the state health department that there are unsanitary conditions in the park. Specifically, it’s infested with rodents.

Earlier in the afternoon, a backhoe dumped items from the makeshift homeless encampment. CBS4’s Carey Codd was told that it was simply trash and not people’s belongings. Instead, those were loaded into large recycle bins and taken to the Ft. Lauderdale Police Dept. where the homeless will have access to it.

The move comes as a surprise to those who, for years, have camped out and been fed at the park.

Many feel it’s just a pretext to move the homeless out of Stranahan Park and out of downtown Ft. Lauderdale.

“Here, it just seems like an epidemic, the more people, ya know, in one area or whatnot, that they don’t like, over a period of time, they’re just going to do this to you,” said Trinidad DeLeon. “So all they’re doing is just pushing the envelope down to the next part of the city.”

Mayor Jack Seiler disputes that.

“We have a health, safety, welfare issue,” said the mayor. “This is not about the homeless in the park, this is not about whether that park has had a history of problems. This is about the health, safety and welfare of people today in that park, people in that park going forward.”

The mayor said they have 23 hotel rooms that people can stay in for a week. They also have 15 beds at a shelter. There are also 7-day Broward County bus passes for people who need to get somewhere else in the county.

The mayor said the park will be shut down for at least 30 days while it’s cleaned. When asked what happens at the end of the 30 days, and whether the homeless will be allowed back in, Mayor Seiler commented that the city commission will address those issues at a later date.