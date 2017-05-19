OFFSEASON RADAR 22

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

It’s hard to believe that we are just about finished with spring football in South Florida – and while other states across the country are just getting started, we are already on phase 3 of the offseason.

With combines, spring football and all-star 7-on-7 events pretty much behind the football players for the upcoming class, a new phase in this process begins during the first week of June.

As we take you through the next two plus months – as the teams are getting ready for the 2017 season to begin in late August – you will see athletes heading to college camps across the country to grab that edge of the competition.

The months of June and July will also see plenty of scholastic 7-on-7 tournaments – where schools and not individual all stars compete. This is the time where weekends are often spent together – as players and coaches bond.

Local schools such as UM, FIU and FAU will host a number of events during the hot, humid days. All are designed to get prospects and their families on campus.

As we have done for nearly a half a century, we will bring you the action during the summer and keep all of our readers and listeners on top of the latest high school football news right until the start of the season.

As we do each and every week during the course of a year, we bring you some prospects to keep an eye on. Here are six more to check out:

2018 – Manuel Almanzar, TE/DE, 6-0, 195, Cooper City. One of the players who is expected to really make an impact this season as a two way standout for the Cowboys. Solid blocker who makes plays and is starting to display the leadership this team needs moving forward. A year after making the playoffs, this is the kind of prospect who can help to elevate a program.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6249992/manuel-almanzar

2018 – Dwayne Boyles, DE, 6-3, 220, Miami Central. After two very productive seasons for Flanagan, winning a state title two years ago, this impressive prospect takes his talents to play for the Rockets – and as the season progresses, and the competition gets better and better – you will see exactly why this talented young man is receiving offers from all over the country. Steady, athletic, explosive and very gifted, here is a football player who makes a difference. Keep an eye on his progress in 2017.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6572045/dwayne-boyles

2018 – Robbie Evans, RB/S, 5-9, 195, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian. If you are a long time football fan in South Florida, you may remember Keith Evans, who starred for St. Thomas Aquinas in the early to mid 1980’s. Well, the apple certainly does not fall far from the tree in this family – as his son, Robbie, is easily among the top football players around. No matter what side of the ball you place him on, this is indeed a big time playmaker who certainly makes a huge impact. College coaches would be wise to jump on him – now!

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/3940522/robert-evans

2019 – Bryner Joseph, OL/DL, 6-2, 275, Miami Monsignor Pace. In a region of the state that is getting better and better, producing linemen, here is another talent that is really making major strides. A very gifted big man with the talent and athletic ability to play on both side of the ball. His footwork and athletic ability have college coaches watching this spring. This is the type of football talent that can get veteran head coach Joe Zaccheo and the Spartans back on track.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/7993380/bryner-joseph

2019 – Teddy McCall, DE/OLB, 6-0, 195, Coconut Creek. One of the best kept secrets in the iron, heading into the spring an summer, here is a versatile football talent who makes plays all over the field. While some college coaches like him at the defensive end position, where he comes off the edge, others are impressed with his skills as a linebacker. Either way, you definitely need to keep an eye on his progress. McCall is a vey good football player.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5187999/teddy-jerome-mccall

2020 – Shemar Paul, RB, 5-11, 175, Doral Academy. There were so many quality football players this past season in the freshman class that made an impact. This is one of those who not only turned heads with his play, but showed why he will be one of the elite prospects for years to come. The coaching staff for the Firebirds talked about his maturity and his overall play throughout the year. Solid talent.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8048754/shemar-paul