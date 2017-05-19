Man Injured When Motorcycle Hits 10-Foot Gator

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WIMAUMA (CBSMiami/AP) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured when he hit a gator crossing the road.
Calun Nelson, 27, was riding his motorcycle south of Tampa early Friday when he suddenly saw the more than 10-foot alligator right in front of him. He tried to avoid the gator, but couldn’t. On impact, he was thrown from his bike.
Nelson was taken to a Tampa hospital. An alligator trapper was called to retrieve the gator’s body.
It’s the second accident this week in Florida involving an alligator. On Tuesday a driver on Interstate 75 escaped serious injury when she hit an alligator near Sarasota.