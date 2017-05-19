Kate Middleton’s Sister Pippa Getting Hitched This Weekend

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Pippa Middleton, sister of Britain’s Duchess of Cambridge, is to marry her hedge fund millionaire fiance on Saturday.
James Matthews proposed to 33-year-old Pippa last summer while on holiday in the picturesque Lake District in northwest England.
Pippa began dating the 40-year-old Matthews nearly two years ago.
She turned heads when sister Kate married Prince William in 2011, wearing a figure-hugging Alexander McQueen dress that earned her the nickname ‘her royal hotness’ and launched her onto the society pages of Britain’s celebrity-obsessed tabloid press.
The service at St Mark’s Church in Englefield near Bucklebury where the Middleton family live will be attended by close family and friends, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.
Prince George will be a page-boy and Princess Charlotte a bridesmaid.
