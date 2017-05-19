Child Star Of ‘Diary Of A Wimpy Kid’ Calls Florida Home

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMIAMI) — It’s just another day at home playing a bit of Mario Cart with mom and dad for 11-year-old Jason Drucker from Cooper City.

The middle schooler is feeling both relaxed and excited about being the star of a big summer film where Jason plays the lead, Greg Heffley, in Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul.

“I’m not even sure there’s a word to explain how excited I am to be able to be a part of such an amazing franchise and to bring to life such an iconic children’s character,” Jason said.

There are currently 11 wimpy kid books and three prior films.

“Greg is the typical middle schooler who wants to be noticed and popular. He’s a bit of a trouble maker. If he as an idea, he will put it into action,” he explained.

This is the first Wimpy Kid movie in five years. Actress Alicia Silverstone plays the mom.

“So you’re feeling good about the title of ‘Wimpy Kid,’” asked CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

“Oh yeah, really happy. I love the title,” said Jason.

Jason is the middle child in the Drucker family, and his parents said he gets no special treatment.

“When he leaves the set and comes home he is Jason Drucker. He’s not Greg Heffley. He’s not starring in a movie. We don’t talk about it. We let him focus on things that are most important at home,” said his mom, Shari Drucker.

Jason said the best part about working on the film which was shot on location in Atlanta for 10 weeks was sharing it with those he loves.

“My parents came. They would switch off and other family members too. That was the most special thing about it, that I was able to share this wonderful experience with my family and friends,” said Jason.

He hopes this Wimpy Kid movie plays strong at the box office so he can continue with the franchise, but for now he’ll focus on just being a regular kid.

“It’s non-stop baseball. I’m happy because acting isn’t the only thing I have in my life right now. I have a lot going on here,” said Jason.