Shooting Suspect Accused Of Defecating On Search Warrant

May 18, 2017 10:18 AM
Filed Under: Attempted Murder, Crime, Ft. Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiaim/AP) — During his first appearance before a judge, a man facing a number of charges including attempted murder told the court that he would be his own lawyer.

During the Wednesday hearing, 24-year-old Demetrius Vidale told Broward County Judge Kenneth Gottlieb that his “client” has been assaulted, kidnapped and is being held against his will.

Vidale, 24, is accused of the attempted murders of a man at the nightclub and a Broward Sheriff’s deputy responding to the call early Monday. The deputy wasn’t injured. The other man is expected to recover.

An arrest report says Vidale defecated on a signed search warrant. He also refused to let deputies take his picture, fingerprints or DNA, saying a judge has “no jurisdiction over him.”

