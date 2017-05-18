Rosenstein: Special Counsel Will Ensure Thorough Russia Investigation

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, who will head the special counsel in the Russia investigation, is highly regarded by both Democrats and Republicans and now has the power to prosecute if crimes were committed.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said in a statement the special counsel will, “ensure a full and thorough investigation of the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.”

It was Rosenstein’s move, since Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from all Russia-related investigations, over his own contacts with the Russian ambassador.

But Sessions did play a role in former FBI Director James Comey’s firing last week.

President trump was said to be “measured” in his response to Robert Mueller’s appointment as he huddled with his senior staff in the Oval Office.

The White House then released a statement saying, “There was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity. I look forward to this matter concluding quickly.”

The Senate’s top Democrat, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), is welcoming news of the appointment but says the Senate inquiries should continue, and called for former Comey to testify.

“Mr. Comey was central to the events of the past few weeks. We still need to hear from him,” Schumer said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, it was revealed Comey drafted a memo after a private Oval Office meeting with President Trump on February 14th. Then-director Comey wrote how President Trump tried to convince him to drop the federal investigation:

“I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go.” the president allegedly said. “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.”

The White House denied the president pressured Comey.

That meeting with President Trump came one day after Lt. General Flynn was forced to resign his post as National Security Advisor after Flynn misled the vice president about his contacts with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak.

Ambassador Kislyak who met with the president last week is central to the federal investigation.

Mueller, who resigned from private practice for this appointment wrote, “I accept this responsibility and will discharge it to the best of my ability.”

He served as FBI director for a dozen years, starting a week before the 9/11 attacks.

Before that, he led the U.S. probe into the 1988 Pan-Am 103 bombing. At the time, it was the deadliest terrorist act against Americans.

“You want to know who ordered it. And you wanna know who approved it, and who else was involved in carrying out the attack,” said Mueller back in 2013.

Mueller has been promised the resources he needs to follow leads in the investigation and that includes the resources of the FBI. He also has broad authority to chase the leads wherever they may go.