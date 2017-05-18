In The Recruiting Huddle: Mark Fox, Jr. – Northwestern

May 18, 2017
PLAYER: Mark Fox, Jr.

POSITION: OL

SCHOOL: Miami Northwestern

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-5

WEIGHT: 275

SCOUTING: Yet another of the elite football talents who came up huge last season as a sophomore. His size, strength, and overall athleticism attracted dozens of college coaches to watch him play. By the end of the season, this was one of the prospects that everyone started to talk about. He’s a potential elite player who follows in a long line of standout big men the Bulls have produced through the years. He has the opportunity, with a solid season, to really make a lasting impression. Several major college coaches have watched him play and have left impressed every time. Fox will get plenty of attention this coming season, as his summer plans will include trips to see some of the top schools. The real deal!

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6134700/mark-fox

