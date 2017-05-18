House Squatter Answers Door Naked, Wrestles With Deputy

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman from Louisiana who was allegedly squatting in a Big Pine Key home answered the door naked when a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy showed up.
A real estate agent for the home, which is currently listed for sale, called the sheriff’s office on Tuesday to report that someone was staying in the home without the owner’s permission.
When a deputy went to the home to check it out, looked in the window and saw a naked woman in the living room. He knocked on the door and the woman answered, still unclothed. She claimed to be the owner of the house. When he asked her to put clothes on, she refused, saying she was allowed to be naked in her own house.
The deputy confirmed with the actual owner of the house that no one had permission to be inside his home. When the deputy attempted to take the woman, 36-year-old Feliciamae Farrington, into custody she reportedly fought back as he tried to put handcuffs on her. Farrington to struggle with him until backup deputies arrived, at one point grabbing for a deputy’s radio, according to the sheriff’s office.
Farrington was charged with trespassing, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.