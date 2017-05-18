Florida Supreme Court Rules Against Slot Machines

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court says slot machines can’t be installed at several Florida dog and horse tracks.
The court ruled unanimously on Thursday that slot machines aren’t allowed at a facility located about 25 miles west of Tallahassee. Track owners had argued the machines were allowed because Gadsden County voters approved a referendum authorizing them.
The final decision is far-reaching because voters in Lee, Brevard and Palm Beach counties, as well Hamilton and Washington counties in north Florida, approved similar referendums.
State regulators turned down the request for the slot machines at the urging of Attorney General Pam Bondi.
The Florida Senate earlier this year approved a bill that would have allowed the slot machines in eight counties. House Republicans refused to go along with the proposal, and the bill died.
