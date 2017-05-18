Car Drives Onto Times Square Sidewalk Kills 1, Injures 20

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK CITY (CBSMiami) — A car drove onto the sidewalk of Time Square in New York City Thursday around lunch time.

According to CBS2, one person died and 20 others were injured after the car barreled into pedestrians in the Midtown Manhattan area.

A sedan was seen crashed and on the metal barriers near 46th and Broadway which is typically full of thousands of tourists and business people.

What’s happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017

NYPD were seen taking a man out of the crashed red Honda and taking him away. The suspect in custody is a 26-year-old man from the Bronx and had two prior DWIs.

Officers have confirmed the motive of the crash did not appear to be terror-related. Police believe this is an ‘isolated incident.’

President Trump has been informed on the incident in Times Square.

People in the surrounding area in a number of buildings were placed on lockdown after the incident.

At last check, police were searching the vehicle.

This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information.