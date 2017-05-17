Loved Ones Light Lanterns At Vigil For Woman Found Dead In Her Apartment

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Loved ones gathered Wednesday night to remember a woman police found mysteriously dead in her home.

As the sun set on Miami Beach, the people who loved Michelle Aranda gathered in white and released dozens of lanterns in a celebration of her life.

“Look how many people cared about her. Look at how many people she touched,” said Sasha Rivera Nardo.

Rivera Nardo cofounded a charity with Aranda that helped homeless children in Miami. And by every account, that was the kind of woman Aranda was.

“She was a really, really good person,” said Rivera Nardo.

“Michelle was the kind of person who made you want to be a better person. She made you want to live life more,” added Leidy Labrador.

Police found Aranda’s badly decomposed body on the fourth floor of the Serenity on the River apartments in Allapattah.

“What would you tell her if she was here?” CBS4’s Vanessa Borge asked Julianna Asmar.

“That I love her. She don’t deserve that at all,” said Asmar.

The how, why and when aspects of her death remain a mystery almost a week after she was discovered.

Aranda’s car is also missing. It’s a black mini cooper with a white top and Florida tag “EAC-Z50.”

“You see things like this on the news, it does make you pause and think about your surroundings,” said Samantha Veulens.

If you have any information in the case, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS.