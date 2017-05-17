Kendall Woman Finds Iguana Lounging In Her Toilet

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When it comes to unusual animals in unusual places, we see it all here in South Florida.
Now we can add to that list an iguana inside a woman’s toilet.
It happened Tuesday night in a Kendall home. The woman said she got up to use the bathroom and that’s when she saw an unexpected visitor in her commode – a two-foot-long iguana, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.
She immediately closed the lid and called for help.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Scott Mullin got the call and said it was first for him – an iguana in a toilet.
Mullin, who guessed it came up through the pipe, donned a pair of gloves, plucked the reptile from the bowl and put it in a box. He then put it in his truck for a ride to a wildlife rescue center.
CBS4 News partner The Miami Herald contributed to this report.